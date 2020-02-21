Boeing and Uber are among the new favorite stocks of hedge funds, according to Goldman

A man holds up a smartphone with the Uber app visible on screen, as taxis queue in the background on June 4, 2019.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Hedge funds are pouring money into Uber and Boeing, according to investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Goldman keeps its finger on the pulse of which companies hedge funds are betting on by tracking which stocks appear most often in their top holdings. Goldman's "VIP basket" of hedge fund favored stocks has outperformed the S&P 500 in 60% of the quarter since 2001.

"Strong retail trading activity has contributed to an extraordinary rally of hedge fund favorite stocks," Goldman's research analyst Ben Snider said in a note to clients.

The VIP list has returned 9% this year and 24% since the start of the fourth quarter last year. This compares to the S&P 500's 5% and 14% gains in the same periods of time, respectively.

Here is a review of some of the other new entries to the favorites list.