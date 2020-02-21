It's deadlock at the EU as leaders battle over the budget

European leaders are at loggerheads over how much money to put into the EU's budget for the next seven years, after an all-night meeting in Brussels.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council and who's chairing the talks, has so far failed to convince all member states that his proposal of a 1.094 trillion euro ($1.181 trillion) budget is the best way forward.

Ahead of a second day of talks, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters it's unlikely there will be an agreement at the ongoing meeting. She also warned that member states will probably have to be called back to Brussels in order to finalize a plan.

The fight over the next EU budget is something of a tradition in Brussels, and highlights divisions and disagreements within the region.