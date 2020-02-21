European stocks set for muted open as coronavirus spreads

European stocks are set to open mixed on Friday, as investors monitor the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen falling 5 points to 7,439, Germany's DAX down 20 points at 13,686 and France's CAC off by 13 points at 6,068, according to IG index data.

The spread of a new strain of coronavirus was the main focus for investors, as the number of cases and deaths grew. China's National Health Commission said another 889 cases had been confirmed in the mainland, while the death toll rose by 118 to 2,337.

Meanwhile, China's commerce ministry said it expected the growth rate of January/February imports and exports to fall sharply due to blockages in logistics, delays in the resumption of work and other factors such as the Lunar New Year.

In Asia, equities were mixed amid concerns over the economic fallout from the virus. South Korea led the losses with the Kospi down about 0.9%, as the country reported 52 new coronavirus cases.

Back in Europe, leaders of the 27 EU member states failed to make any headway in budget talks on Thursday. The U.K.'s departure from the bloc last month is projected to leave a £55 billion ($71.3 billion) hole in the EU's coffers over the next seven years.

In terms of economic data, investors will be watching out for manufacturing and services figures from France, Germany, the broader euro zone and the U.K.

As for corporate news, Allianz reported an increase in net profit of 9.5% to 1.858 billion euros ($2.01 billion) — a better-than-expected fourth quarter result for the German insurer. Pearson will also report earnings Friday morning.