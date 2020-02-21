Project Blackjack: GM's top-secret redesign of its mid-engine Corvette was disguised in an Australian pickup truck

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette started its life as a Frankenstein test vehicle that parts of the previous generation sports car and Australian-made pickup called the Holden Ute, codenamed internally as "Blackjack." That included exterior features of the pickup.

LAS VEGAS – General Motors took unprecedented steps in an attempt to hide the development of the redesigned mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette that arrives in dealerships as early as next week.

Codenamed the "Blackjack" prototype, the eighth-generation Corvette started its life as a test vehicle with parts from earlier models and an Australian-made pickup called the Holden Ute — all to hide the fact that Chevy was developing its first mid-engine Corvette.

"This is the first time we ever did anything like that," said Mike Petrucci, lead Corvette development engineer, regarding using the exterior styling of the pickup to hide the engine design. "We were trying to not make it clear that we were working on a mid-engine car."

Automakers commonly camouflage vehicles as their testing them ahead of their official debuts, but it's typically with heavy black cladding and white and black paint to hide the appearance of the vehicle.

Discussions of a mid-engine Corvette had been around for decades and now that GM was actually going to make it a reality, the automaker wanted to hide the plans for as long as possible.