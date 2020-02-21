How this couple paid off their $300,000 mortgage in 5 years

Rob and Reshawn Lee decided to quit their jobs in their 40s.

Rob had a successful career in IT, and Reshawn worked in sales. Together they would take home over $200,000 in a good year.

In 2013, they purchased a $300,000 home near Dallas, with a 15-year loan, putting 10% down. Then they both got what they describe as the "entrepreneurial bug."

They said they felt that being locked into a more than $2,600 monthly payment presented too much of a risk if they were to give up their corporate salaries. So they set out to pay down the mortgage on their home.

In June 2018, the couple paid off the balance then spent all of 2019 traveling the world before returning and starting their real estate and travel businesses.

Check out this video to see how they did it and what they are up to now.

