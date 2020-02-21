Ping An says the coronavirus will impact China's economy but has also been 'helpful' for its business

Ping An Insurance, also known as Ping An of China, logo seen on a skyscraper in Shanghai. A Chinese holding conglomerate. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A top executive at Chinese conglomerate Ping An Insurance says the coronavirus outbreak in China has in some ways been "helpful" for the business.

"This virus actually, it's been particularly helpful because we've suddenly had requests you know, (from) over 30 over banks and ... 20 over insurers whereby we provide our technology to help of them to get up back to work very quickly," Jessica Tan, co-CEO of Ping An, a Chinese insurance firm listed in Hong Kong.

Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Tan said: "What we see about the impact in virus, particularly in the first half, will definitely impact the economy. Of course, the financial services industry is less hit by the virus."

The global outbreak of COVID-19, most keenly felt in China and its Hubei province where most of the deaths and cases have occurred, has so far claimed more than 2,000 lives. It has impacted economies, especially those in Asia, as well as the outlook for large companies such as Apple.

Investors are still struggling to grapple with the potential impact of the mysterious disease as China locked down cities and extended the Lunar New Year holiday for factories and schools, in order to limit the spread of the pneumonia-like virus.

In a separate interview with Reuters, Tan appeared less upbeat and acknowledged that the current coronavirus situation is "very challenging" as the bulk of Ping An's business is driven "primarily by agents."

"There are guidelines that they can't visit customers," Tan told Reuters. "We, as well as the rest of the industry, are trying to accelerate the transition to work in a new model whereby the agents are unable the visit the customers and yet you able to maintain your business."