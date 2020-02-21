Power Rankings: Bernie boom, momentum mayhem & rise of the robots -- top moments from the week of Feb. 17

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

It was a big week in politics.

Mike Bloomberg released his plan to regulate the financial industry, and surged in the polls enough to qualify for the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

AEI's Jimmy Pethokoukis and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities' Jared Bernstein discussed the proposals and whether it was all just an attempt to please democratic voters.

Heading into the debate everyone knew he would be the primary target.

Billionaire versus...a bunch of people who hate billionaires.

But Wall Street was hoping for a good show from Bloomberg. After all, many on the street would prefer him over some of his more progressive rivals like Bernie Sanders.

Unfortunately, his performance left much to be desired, and Sanders only gained more traction as a result.

Cowen's Jaret Seiberg explained that markets could be underestimating that impact that a President Bernie Sanders could have on the financial and housing sectors.