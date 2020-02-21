Power Rankings: Bernie boom, momentum mayhem & rise of the robots -- top moments from the week of Feb. 17

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:
It was a big week in politics.
Mike Bloomberg released his plan to regulate the financial industry, and surged in the polls enough to qualify for the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.
AEI's Jimmy Pethokoukis and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities' Jared Bernstein discussed the proposals and whether it was all just an attempt to please democratic voters.
Heading into the debate everyone knew he would be the primary target.
Billionaire versus...a bunch of people who hate billionaires.
But Wall Street was hoping for a good show from Bloomberg. After all, many on the street would prefer him over some of his more progressive rivals like Bernie Sanders.
Unfortunately, his performance left much to be desired, and Sanders only gained more traction as a result.
Cowen's Jaret Seiberg explained that markets could be underestimating that impact that a President Bernie Sanders could have on the financial and housing sectors.
Move over Tesla.
There was a new darling on Wall Street this week: Virgin Galactic.
The spaceflight company soaring (pun intended) this year and getting popular with retail investors.
Fidelity told CNBC that Virgin Galactic was bought more than any other stock on Tuesday — topping Apple, Tesla and others.
But what goes up usually must come down.
CNBC's Jim Cramer warned that "these things tend to end badly."
Our space reporter, Michael Sheetz laid out what's behind this speculative rally.
Finally, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster explained there's a difference between "quality" momentum stocks like Tesla or Virgin Galactic and potential investor "traps" like Bitcoin.
"It is a distinction that's clear as winter and summer."
It's all about competitive advantage.
The man versus machine battle heated up as a new study showed that algorithmic trading is on the rise.
A team of professors at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business suggested that robo-analysts appear to make more profitable investment choices than humans.
For more clips follow us on Twitter: @powerlunch