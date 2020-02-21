Social media is the best thing for fraud since money. Here's how to stay safe

What is it about social media that so effectively supercharges frauds by Sorokin, aka Delvey, and so many others? Mendelson said it is a function of human nature.

"The way our brains are wired, we're not set up to look for fraud," he said. "If something looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, more often than not, it's a duck, at least that's what our brain tells us."

Mendelson, author of the book "Social Media is Bulls---," said platforms that rely heavily on images are especially tricky because of our trusting nature.

"We're very visual creatures. We're more likely to take in information, and unless something seems really off, we're more likely to believe it," he said.

To protect yourself, put the images that you see on Instagram and other visual platforms through a reverse image search, pasting or uploading the picture into Google or your favorite search engine.

"A lot of fake accounts will generally want to 'populate,' which means fill out their account with content, and what they do is they steal imagery from all sorts of places," Mendelson said. "You can do a reverse image search to see if that image was stolen."

Regardless of the platform, Mendelson cautioned against merely looking at the number of followers. Consider how the social media figure interacts with them.

"If they have a million followers, but only 10 people are interacting with all their posts, that should be a serious red flag. That can mean that there's bots. That can mean it's just a spam account of some other kind," he said.

Next, check to see what those followers say. Look for the telltale signs that the followers are not real.

"The most common one is it just says 'thanks' over and over and over again. Or it's just a short sentence that's repeated in every comment that they leave on people's profiles," he said. "That's usually the work of either a bot or someone that was hired to populate the account."

And if you interact with the account yourself, beware of someone who is too responsive.

"If you message someone and they message you right back at, like, 3 o'clock in the morning, that should be a sign that maybe something is not legit with that account," Mendelson said. "Maybe someone overseas is piloting that account and it's not actually based in the United States."