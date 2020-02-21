The rich get richer and you should, too: Their secrets on how to build wealth

While the mentality and habits of the wealthy have been widely studied, comparatively little has been written about how the rest of us can incorporate this wisdom into our own lives. How we think about money — and more importantly, how we act with our money — dictates a large part of our financial outcomes. While much of the psychological orientation of the wealthy is derived from the stability and satisfaction created from their wealth, other characteristics of wealth can be applied by almost anyone seeking to improve their finances.

The time-tested 'dos' of wealth creation

Live well beneath your means. A recent study from the American Payroll Association shows the 74% of Americans would experience financial difficulty if their paycheck were delayed by just a week. One of the truest paths to amassing wealth involves spending less than you make, and using the surplus to invest in something that will make you more. Doing the opposite — living paycheck to paycheck, or worse, spending more than you make— will prevent you from ever growing your wealth. Consider ways to automate your savings, ensuring you pay yourself first from each paycheck, and avoid the cycle of paycheck dependency. Make wise purchases. When you do make large purchases, such as a house, a car, or anything else with a big price tag, think like the wealthy, and choose something that's likeliest to hold its value or even appreciate. Buy gently used cars that have already taken most of their depreciation, or if you're really into vehicles, a collectible that may even appreciate someday. Ditto for your housing. Learn to buy homes that will grow with the market, and to make renovations that add to is overall value and not just your personal preferences.

And the time-tested don'ts