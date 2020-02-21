Treasury yields move lower as coronavirus concerns grow

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning, amid intensifying concern about the coronavirus outbreak.

At 2:20 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.4915%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at around 1.9352%.

Market focus is largely attuned to the potential economic fallout of China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

China's National Health Commission reported Friday that 75,465 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed, with 2,236 deaths nationwide.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned the further spread of the deadly flu-like virus would amplify its global economic impact, with a long-lasting outbreak likely to result "in a sharper and more protracted slowdown in China."

South Korea reported 52 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, taking the country's death toll to 156. Meanwhile, Japan reported the first fatalities from aboard the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama since early February.