South Korea stocks on watch as country raises coronavirus alert to 'highest level'

Stocks in South Korea will be closely watched on Monday after the country raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" following a recent spike in cases throughout the country.

The disease has taken at least five lives in South Korea so far, according to the country's Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention on Sunday. A recent jump in the number of cases in South Korea has brought the total infected to more than 600, the country with the most cases outside the mainland.

Industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics announced Saturday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed at a mobile device factory complex in South Korea, resulting in the shutdown of the entire facility until Monday morning, according to Reuters. The affected factory reportedly accounts for a small portion of Samsung's total smartphone production.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia fell in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 1.6% as almost all the sectors declined. The energy subindex fell 2.8% as shares of oil companies fell. Santos plunged 3.16% while Woodside Petroleum plummeted almost 5%.

Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.