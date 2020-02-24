South Korea stocks on watch as country raises coronavirus alert to 'highest level'

Stocks in South Korea will be closely watched on Monday after the country raised its coronavirus alert to the "highest level" following a recent spike in cases throughout the country.
The disease has taken at least five lives in South Korea so far, according to the country's Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention on Sunday. A recent jump in the number of cases in South Korea has brought the total infected to more than 600, the country with the most cases outside the mainland.
Industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics announced Saturday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed at a mobile device factory complex in South Korea, resulting in the shutdown of the entire facility until Monday morning, according to Reuters. The affected factory reportedly accounts for a small portion of Samsung's total smartphone production.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia fell in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down more than 1.6% as almost all the sectors declined. The energy subindex fell 2.8% as shares of oil companies fell. Santos plunged 3.16% while Woodside Petroleum plummeted almost 5%.
Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Developments surrounding the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, will continue to be monitored by investors as they attempt to ascertain the potential economic impact of the disease.
"COVID-19 news remain front and centre in investors' minds with a jump in news cases reported outside China, from South Korea, the Middle-East and Italy," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.
"News over the weekend will not have helped sentiment as we begin the new week, with the number of cases surging to over 600 in South Korea and over 130 in Italy. Extraordinary containment measures are being implemented, which will increase the hit to the global economy," Catril said.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.337 after seeing highs around 99.9 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.47 per dollar following a weakening from levels below 110.4 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6603 after declining from levels above $0.67 last week.
Oil prices plunged in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 2.92% to $56.79 per barrel. The U.S. crude futures contract also dropped 2.9% to $51.83 per barrel.