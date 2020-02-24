North Korea reportedly quarantines 380 foreigners in bid to prevent coronavirus outbreak

In this photo taken on February 6, 2020, a worker of the Songyo Knitwear Factory in Pyongyang produces masks for protection against the new coronavirus.

North Korea has reportedly quarantined 380 foreigners as part of efforts to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

The majority of those quarantined are thought to be diplomats stationed in the capital city of Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported Monday, citing state media in North Korea.

It was not immediately clear how long the quarantine period would last, while the nationalities of those in isolation have not yet been revealed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously said it has had no indication of COVID-19 having spread to North Korea.

The virus, which first emerged in China late last year, has since spread to more than two dozen countries. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

On Monday, China's National Health Commission reported an additional 409 cases of the coronavirus, with 150 deaths. That brings the total number of confirmed infections to 77,150, with 2,592 deaths nationwide.

South Korea, which has reported the highest number of cases outside China, has confirmed more than 763 cases of the coronavirus nationwide, with a total of seven deaths. The country is separated from North Korea by the so-called demilitarized zone (DMZ), which is approximately 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

Italy has reported the highest number of cases in Europe, with more than 150 confirmed infections of the deadly flu-like virus.