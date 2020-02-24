European stocks set to open sharply lower on fears coronavirus is spreading in Italy

European stocks are poised to open sharply lower Monday as investors focus on the continuing spread of the coronavirus and watch as Italy grapples with the largest coronavirus outbreak outside of Asia.

London's FTSE index is expected to open 92 points lower at 7,304, the German DAX 257 points lower at 13,309 and the French CAC 107 points lower at 5,917, according to IG. Italy's FTSE MIB index was set to open 904 points lower at 23,835.

Coronavirus concerns continue to dominate headlines and in Europe, and there are widespread concerns over the spread of the virus in northern Italy.

A third person infected with the coronavirus died in Italy on Sunday, a regional official said, and more than 130 cases have been reported there since Friday. The government has placed a dozen towns in the north under quarantine and closed down schools, museums and cinemas while other public events, including soccer matches, have been cancelled and the Venice Carnival cut short.

Iran and South Korea have also seen a sharp rise in cases of the virus. Meanwhile in China, the center of the epidemic, the National Health Commission reported an additional 150 deaths and 409 new confirmed cases as of Feb. 23.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Sunday that U.S. officials will have a better idea of how the coronavirus outbreak will impact the economy in "three or four weeks."

In other news, in U.S. politics, Bernie Sanders scored a clear victory in the weekend's Nevada caucuses making him a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

There are no major earnings on Monday and on the data front, Germany's Ifo institute releases its closely-watched surveys of German business confidence and expectations for February.