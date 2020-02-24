Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Levi, Keurig Dr Pepper, Wayfair & more

Morgan Stanley upgraded the beverage maker mainly on valuation.

"We are upgrading Keurig Dr Pepper to Equal-weight from Underweight post large stock underperformance, with KDP stock up ~5% over the last year, underperforming its closest peers KO by ~2,600 bps and PEP by ~2,400 bps, as well as underperforming the broader CPG peer group by ~1,500 bps and the S&P by ~1,600 bps over the same period. Post the large underperformance, we don't see enough downside to justify an Underweight."