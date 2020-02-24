Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Levi, Keurig Dr Pepper, Wayfair & more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Morgan Stanley upgraded the beverage maker mainly on valuation.
"We are upgrading Keurig Dr Pepper to Equal-weight from Underweight post large stock underperformance, with KDP stock up ~5% over the last year, underperforming its closest peers KO by ~2,600 bps and PEP by ~2,400 bps, as well as underperforming the broader CPG peer group by ~1,500 bps and the S&P by ~1,600 bps over the same period. Post the large underperformance, we don't see enough downside to justify an Underweight."
UBS initiated the maker of denim jeans as buy and said the company is one of the world's "best" brands.
"We initiate at Buy because we think Levi's transformation into a global, direct-to-consumer, lifestyle brand could make the stock worth more long-term, catalyzing a P/E rerating. The market views Levi's as tethered to struggling US Dept. Stores. But, we think Levi's is a potential Softlines "winner," capable of delivering many years of +DD EPS growth and an improved, above-industry-avg. ROIC. "