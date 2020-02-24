Sony launches first 5G smartphone as it hopes to turn around struggling mobile business

Sony has unveiled its first 5G smartphone in a bid to prop up its struggling smartphone business.

With the f flagship handset, Sony has leaned in to its heritage in camera and display technology. The device has a triple lens setup with the ability for users to adjust some of the settings found in professional cameras.

The device has a 6.5-inch 4K high dynamic range (HDR) display. 4K refers to the resolution while HDR is a technology that helps make the contrast between black and white more distinct to make the image on the screen look more realistic.

These features stem from Sony's expertise in camera sensors, which it also sells to other smartphone manufacturers, and its display technology.