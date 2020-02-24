Warren Buffett says bank stocks are 'very attractive compared to most other securities I see'

Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett spoke to CNBC's Becky Quick on "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"I feel very good about the banks we own. They're very attractive compared to most other securities I see," Buffett said.

Banks are a big part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, which is worth more than $248 billion.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, and U.S. Bancorp were all among Berkshire's 15 largest stock holdings.

"Banking is a good business if you don't dumb things on the asset side, I mean, basically," Buffett said. "The banks we own earn between ... 12% and 16% or so on net tangible assets. That's a good business, that's a fantastic business against the long-term bond at 2%."

