Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Watch the highlights from Warren Buffett's big CNBC interview

Alex Crippen@alexcrippen
Warren Buffett
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Warren Buffett was live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" for three hours on February 24, 2020. Berkshire Hathaway's chief and Becky Quick covered many topics, including his thoughts on Democratic presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg, sub-zero interest rates, Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo, cryptocurrencies, and his new smart phone.

Here are some of the highlights, starting with Buffett's reaction to the 3% drop for the stock market due to fears of a coronavirus pandemic.

VIDEO5:3405:34
Warren Buffett on Squawk Box–The highlights
Squawk Box

To watch the full interview in its entirety, click here.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.