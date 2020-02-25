Champagne producers worry coronavirus will close promising Asian markets

ÉPERNAY, France — Producers from the world's most exclusive wine region fear that the spread of the coronavirus could stifle business opportunities in Asia, a massive and largely untapped market for Champagne.

"It impacts dramatically," explained fifth-generation Champagne producer Evelyne Roques-Boizel when asked whether the virus could threaten her family's ambition to expand into new markets.

"I mean everything has stopped in China completely," she added, sitting alongside her eldest son, Florent Roques-Boizel, whom she tapped a year ago to succeed her as CEO and president of Champagne Boizel.

France exports several products to China, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals and wine. According to the French finance minister, China is the no. 2 market for French wine. Champagne exports to China have also recently increased.

This growth is reflected in the strategy at businesses such as Champagne Boizel. Florent Roques-Boizel, now at the helm of the 186-year-old Champagne house, said his focus has been on growing the brand's footprint in Asia.

"Obviously now the timing is not ideal with the virus," he told CNBC during a tour of Champagne Boizel's grounds.

"But it's an interesting market because it's growing for Champagne and has opened up to small producers and more boutique houses. And when I was there maybe about two years ago, we saw that the level of education among the professional sommeliers in the restaurants was increasing."