A combo of pictures shows Egyptian demonstrators tearing a huge portrait of President Hosni Mubarak during a protest against his rule in the northern port city of Alexandria on January 27, 2011.

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is dead at age 91 after several weeks of hospitalization, Egypt's state television reported Tuesday.

Mubarak was toppled in a popular uprising in Egypt after 30 years of rule, during the country's 2011 Arab Spring revolution. He spent six years in jail following the protests, but was released in 2017 by Egypt's highest appeals court, which cleared the majority of charges against him including inciting the killing of hundreds of protesters.