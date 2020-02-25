Italians on high alert as coronavirus spreads beyond the north of the country

Italy is struggling to contain a rapid outbreak of the coronavirus in the wealthy north of the country, with new cases now confirmed in the capitals of Tuscany and Sicily — the first case south of Rome.

As of Tuesday morning, 283 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, Italian media reported, with new cases in Florence, the capital of Tuscany, and Palermo, in Sicily. So far, seven people have died from the virus in the country. As with many of the victims of the virus elsewhere, those who have died in Italy were elderly or had pre-existing health conditions.

The number of cases is rising rapidly; on Friday morning Italy only had 3 confirmed cases of the virus before a sharp spike over the weekend. The outbreak was previously contained to the most northern regions of the country but has now spread, with cases recorded in Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Lazio.

The outbreak has prompted a blame-game between the northern region of Lombardy and the government in Rome.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the outbreak in Italy — the largest outside of Asia — had been caused by a hospital (he did not name which one but was presumed to be one located in the north) which had not followed proper protocol.

"There was a hotspot and it spread from there in part due to the management of a hospital that was not done entirely according to the prudent protocols that are recommended in these cases," Conte said Monday, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

But an official in the region of Lombardy, where most of the cases (for now, over 200) are concentrated, hit back by calling the government "incapable" and saying that Conte's remarks were "groundless and unacceptable," ANSA said.

Meanwhile, opposition politician Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigration Lega party, said on Facebook Monday that "someone will have to answer to the Italian people about what it was supposed to do and was not done." He said that on January 30 his party had started to request obligatory controls on anyone coming from virus-hit countries but had not been listened to.