John Paulson wins big in tough markets like the financial crisis — Here's what he's betting on now

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

John Paulson is renowned for his bets against the U.S. housing market prior to the financial crisis, which made him billions of dollars as the subprime mortgage lending system collapsed more than a decade ago.

As global stock markets shudder in the face of the coronavirus threat, CNBC Pro looked at what Paulson & Co.is betting on now in today's volatile environment. The New York-based investment adviser manages about $9 billion.

One of his big bets has been paying handsomely this year as the broader market falls.