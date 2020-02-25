Stock sell-off stretches into day two – here's what to watch now

Bryn Talkington, managing director at Requisite Capital Management, said it makes sense to buy these pullbacks.

"I would say don't sell the debt because that's really when you're talking to people, not everyone's just sitting in cash, waiting to invest. I think if you are sitting in cash, and I talked about this yesterday, this is a great time to look at what's your dollar cost averaging. But we would say, we haven't even hit down 7%, which is what we saw in August of last year … we had close to a 20% peak-to-trough decline, we had these sell-offs all the time. But if you go back and ask investors, why did the market sell off in August of 2019 or December of 2018 or 2015 or 2016, they won't remember and so it's like we have this recency bias. Everything is so magnified right now. And so it's like everyone says when we're learning finance 101, buy low and sell high. Well folks, this is what buying low feels like. It never feels good."