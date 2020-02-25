These are the stocks that are getting hit the hardest as markets plunge

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 07, 2020 in New York City.

The S&P 500 has plunged more than 3% in each of the last two days as investors react to the coronavirus' continued spread outside of China.

The fall has has resulted in 64% of stocks in the index trading in correction levels, or 10% below 52-week highs. More than 120 stocks in the index are now trading in bear market territory, at 20% below 52-week highs.

The 20 stocks furthest in bear market territory were all more than 42% below their recent highs as of Tuesday's close.