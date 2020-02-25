Virgin Galactic will begin accepting $1,000 deposits toward space flight tickets for tourists

Virgin Galactic will soon re-open ticket sales for its flights and, in the meantime, prospective space tourists will be able to make a deposit to save a place in line.

Calling it the "One Small Step" initiative, the company announced it will begin accepting deposits on Wednesday through its website. Those who pay the fully-refundable $1,000 deposit will be the first offered reservations for spaceflights when Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales.

"We have been greatly encouraged by the ongoing and increasing demand seen from around the world for personal spaceflight," Virgin Galactic's Commercial Director Stephen Attenborough said in a statement.