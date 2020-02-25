Massachusetts finalizes its own investor protection rule. Here's what it could mean for you

Massachusetts investors are slated to get an extra dose of regulatory protection.

But not everyone agrees that's a good thing.

Last week, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin put the finishing touches on a new fiduciary standard for broker-dealers and broker-dealer agents operating in the state.

The new regulation requires those businesses and professionals to "provide investment advice and recommendations without regard to the interests of anyone but the consumer," according to the announcement of the news.

"This standard will protect Massachusetts retirees and their hard-earned retirement savings from conflicted investment advice, which has been shown to cost investors billions of dollars each year," Galvin said in a statement.

With the announcement, Galvin also took aim at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which he said has "failed to enact a meaningful conduct rule to protect working families from abusive practices in the brokerage industry."

The SEC is in the process of moving forward on a new rule, called Regulation Best Interest, that requires broker-dealers and associated professionals to make retail investors' best interests a priority when making recommendations.

That regulation, called Reg BI for short, went into effect on Sept. 10, 2019. But firms have until June 30 of this year to comply with the rule.

The SEC was authorized to come up with a fiduciary-type rule through the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was signed into law in 2010.

But critics, including Galvin, complain that Reg BI doesn't go far enough to create a fiduciary standard, and the definition of best interest is too fluid.