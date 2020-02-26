Japan stocks set to see further declines as Wall Street rout continues

Shares in Japan were poised to see another decline at the open on Wednesday after stocks on Wall Street plunged for a second day — as investors scrambled for safety amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak beyond China.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,175 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,000. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,605.41.

Stocks in Australia also dropped in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 1.8% as the sectors traded lower.

Hong Kong is set to announce its budget on Wednesday, with Financial Secretary Paul Chan expected to present the 2020-21 Budget to the Legislative Council around 11 a.m. HK/SIN and a news conference set for 3:00 p.m. HK/SIN.

On the economic data front, January industrial production data for Singapore is expected to be out around 1:00 p.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Investors will continue watching for updates on the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading outside of China, with a top U.S. health official warning Tuesday it will likely become a global pandemic.

There has been a recent spike in coronavirus cases outside of China, where the disease was first reported. South Korean authorities have confirmed more than 900 cases within the country's borders. Meanwhile, Italy has been the worst affected country outside of Asia, with more than 200 reported cases. Iran also confirmed at least 12 deaths.