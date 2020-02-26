European stocks set to continue negative trend as coronavirus spreads further

European markets are expected to continue their negative trend Wednesday with the coronavirus outbreak continuing to weigh on global investor sentiment.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 37 points lower at 6,981, the German DAX down 71 points at 12,725 and the French CAC 16 points lower at 5,659 while Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 91 points lower at 22,997, according to IG.

The spread of the coronavirus continues to rattle global markets; overnight, Australia led the losses among major Asia Pacific markets as investors withdrew amid concerns over the outbreak. Shares of Australian banks saw declines of around 2%.

On Tuesday, a top U.S. health official said the coronavirus will likely become a global pandemic. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters that, "It's not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but rather more a question of when this will happen."

China, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 406 new confirmed cases and an additional 52 deaths as of Feb. 25. Meanwhile, South Korea, where there is the second largest outbreak, reported a jump of 169 new cases, bringing the country's total to 1,146 infected. It reported one additional death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

In Europe, Italy remains the key concern for the region with the virus now having spread south, beyond its initial outbreak in the northern regions of Lombardy and, to a lesser extent, Veneto.

As of Wednesday morning, the country has 325 confirmed cases of the virus and 11 people have died, Italian media report. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called for calm and less sensationalist reporting, saying Tuesday: "It's time to turn down the tone, we need to stop panic." There are concerns the virus will tip Italy's already fragile economy into recession.

European earnings on Wednesday come from Groupe PSA, Hermes, Danone, Adecco, Rio Tinto and Taylor Wimpey, among others. On the data front, French consumer confidence data for February is released.