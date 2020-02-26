South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden days before pivotal primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, right, greets House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, during Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry event in Columbia, South Carolina, June 21, 2019.

Joe Biden just got a boost in the state that will shape the fate of his presidential bid.

Rep. James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and the top ranking African-American in the House, endorsed the former vice president on Wednesday. White House hopefuls have sought the support of the House majority whip, who holds major sway in the Palmetto State.

"I want the public to know that I'm voting for Joe Biden. South Carolinians should be voting for Joe Biden," he said in remarks from North Charleston, S.C.

"I know Joe. We know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us," he later added.

Biden gets a bump just days before Saturday's South Carolina primary. Biden, following a string of disappointing finishes in the first three primary nominating contests, sees winning the state as pivotal to reviving his once promising push for the Democratic nomination.

The former vice president has enjoyed strong support among African-American voters, who make up a majority of South Carolina's primary electorate. His support in the state has waned, as he had only a narrow lead in the latest NBC News/Marist poll of South Carolina.

The endorsement came minutes after Clyburn and Biden shared a stage at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in South Carolina for the the National Action Network Ministers Breakfast.

Biden said in a brief speech in front of a nearly entirely black audience that Clyburn was among the best people he knew in either private or public life. He also played up his connections to former President Barack Obama, at one point apologizing for calling him "Barack. He noted that he was a friend.

In remarks following Clyburn's comments, Biden took apparent shots at Sanders, who has called for a "political revolution." The former vice president has contended most Americans will not embrace the Vermont senator's policies such as a single-payer "Medicare for All" system.

"Today, people are talking about a revolution," Biden said. "What the country's looking for are results. What they're looking for is security."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

