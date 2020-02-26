Kelly Evans: We just went negative again

The Dow just gave up its earlier 461-point gain and briefly went negative.

It's all coronavirus again today. New countries like Brazil are reporting cases. Politico reported the U.S. may be considering a "coronavirus czar," which the White House has vehemently denied. Then the FDA, in a Bloomberg interview, said "For all intents and purposes, I think it's fair to say we are on the cusp of the pandemic." (That was Peter Marks, head of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.) We hit the lows roughly around when that headline crossed the wires.

We'll be hearing from the president, flanked by CDC officials and others, at 6 p.m. ET. But the administration's sclerotic commentary isn't inspiring much confidence so far, with the White House saying "it's contained" while the CDC and FDA sound pretty panicky warning about "it coming here."

We have all the latest headlines and market moves for you at 1 p.m.

See you then!

Kelly

P.S. The Exchange is now a podcast! Click to subscribe.

Twitter: @KellyCNBC

Instagram: @realkellyevans