A game-worn Kobe Bryant jersey is being auctioned off, starting at $20,000

As fans continue to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles auction house will sell off a game-worn jersey from the 1998-99 season, along with other Bryant memorabilia, including signed trading cards, basketballs and a replicated jersey.

The Nate D. Sanders Auction House has set a minimum bid price of $20,000 for the jersey. Bidding is open now, and the auction ends Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, zero bids had been placed for the jersey. However, a Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan dual-signed playing card has one bid at the minimum set price of $8,250.

Many people consider the 1998-99 season to be Bryant's breakout year, as it was the year he first earned his spot on the NBA All-Star team.

The jersey measures 36 inches' in length from the shoulder to bottom, and 26' inches across the front side of the chest. It has Kobe's number 8 on the back and is described as having "light wear."

A spokesperson for the Nate D. Sanders Auction House told CNBC in an email that the jersey likely came from someone affiliated with the Lakers, and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Ten percent of profits from all of the Kobe Bryant items sold in the auction will go to After-School All-Stars, a free program that works to keep children safe and to help them excel in school and life. Bryant served for more than a decade as a national ambassador for the organization, according to the program's website.

The auction comes just days after a memorial service was held at the Los Angeles' Staples Center for Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.