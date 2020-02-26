Malaysian ringgit set to weaken further as political chaos and coronavirus take hold, says Aberdeen

Durian fruit sits on display at a stall on Petaling Street in the Chinatown district of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The Malaysian ringgit could weaken further as the country grapples with a host of issues ranging from this week's political upheaval to the coronavirus outbreak that's spreading beyond China.

That's according to Gerald Ambrose, chief executive officer at Aberdeen Standard Investments Malaysia.

"Malaysia, after a little bit of a recovery last year, does appear to be ... one of the sick men of the region," Ambrose told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on those remarks.

Commenting on the outlook for the Malaysian ringgit, Ambrose said: "I don't know how much weaker it can go. I don't know how much a weaker currency will actually help the economy."

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, unexpectedly resigned on Monday. His decision threw the country into turmoil, and broke apart a coalition of parties that ruled the country for less than two years after its surprise win at the 2018 general elections.

Since the start of the week, the Malaysian ringgit has weakened significantly against the greenback, last trading at 4.235 per dollar after seeing levels below 4.17 last week.

Commenting on whether the central bank might step in to support the currency, Ambose said: "I don't think Bank Negara — with reserves of what, slightly over a 100 billion U.S. dollars — is gonna blow a lot of that supporting it if everyone wants out."

Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), said Monday it was "closely monitoring conditions in the financial markets."

"While ringgit movements will continue to be market determined, BNM's market operations will ensure sufficient liquidity and orderly financial market conditions," BNM said in a statement.

Mahathir has since been appointed interim prime minister by the Malaysian king, where the veteran politician will continue to oversee administrative matters in the country until the appointment of a new premier and cabinet.