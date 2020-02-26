Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Booking Holdings, Etsy, Nutanix and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Booking Holdings — Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, the travel company's stock fell over 2% in extended trading despite posting a double beat on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The company reported earnings of $23.30 per share excluding some items on revenue of $3.34 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $22.04 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company also offered weak guidance for the first quarter and expects revenue to decline because of the coronavirus. "While this is certainly having an impact, the extent is hard to predict. The difference between what we saw happening six weeks ago, three weeks ago, and even over the last few days with new outbreaks popping up outside of Asia, illustrates the uncertainty," Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel told CNBC. "No one can predict the trajectory, so it's not possible to predict what the overall impact to travel will be."

Etsy — The e-commerce marketplace's stock soared 10% in extended trading after the company posted a double beat on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Etsy reported earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $270 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $265 million. "Our strong 2019 performance was driven by investments in marketing, product development, people and the cloud," said Etsy CFO Rachel Glaser in a statement.

Nutanix — Shares of the cloud computing company tanked 18% after the company reported second-quarter financial results that included a loss of 60 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $347 million. The company's financials exceeded the expectations of analysts polled by Refinitiv, who estimated a loss of 69 cents per share on revenue of $342 million. Nutanix offered a cautious view on business activities in Asia because of the coronavirus and said it is planning for a bigger-than-expected loss per share for the third quarter, updating guidance from a loss of 74 cents per share to a loss of 89 cents per share.

Square — Shares of the financial services company were up 8% in extended trading after Square reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates. The company posted earnings of 23 cents per share excluding some items versus analysts' estimates of 21 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Square also reported that its monthly active Cash App customers now number 24 million, up 60% year-over-year.

L Brands — The retail company's stock was down 3% in extended trading despite posting a double beat on earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The Victoria's Secret parent company reported earnings of $1.88 per share excluding some items on revenue of $4.70 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings at $1.86 per share and revenue of $4.69 billion. The company said that Victoria's Secret's same-store sales, including online, fell 10% in the fourth quarter. L Brands announced that it was going private last week in a deal that values the company at $1.1 billion.

Marriott — The hotel giant's stock fell 2% after the bell. The company reported earnings of $1.57 per share for the fourth quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings of $1.47 per share. However, the company posted revenue of $5.37 billion, which fell below analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company's reported full-year outlook did not factor in the impact of the coronavirus. "Due to the uncertainty regarding the duration and extent of the Coronavirus outbreak, Marriott cannot fully estimate the financial impact from the virus, which could be material to first-quarter and full-year 2020 results," the company said in a statement.

Microsoft — The tech giant's stock was down 2% in extended trading after the company announced that it will miss guidance for multiple segments in the third quarter because of the coronavirus. The affected segments include Windows. "Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our Q2 earnings call," the company said in a statement.

Continental Resources — The oil and gas company's stock fell 16% in extended trading despite beating analyst expectations for fourth-quarter financial results. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 55 cents per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. The company exceeded the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet who estimated earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

Box — The file-sharing service's stock was up 9% in extended trading after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates. The company said it had earnings of 7 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $184 million, while analysts expected earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $182 million. Box offered good guidance for the first quarter for both earnings and revenue.

TechnipFMC — Shares of the oil and gas company sank 5% in extended trading after the company posted fourth-quarter revenue that fell below analysts' expectations. The company reported revenue of $3.73 billion, while analysts polled by FactSet estimated $3.82 million.