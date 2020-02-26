Toomey says he won't oppose Judy Shelton's controversial Fed nomination

Sen. Patrick Toomey said he will support the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve, removing a key obstacle to her confirmation.

The Pennsylvania Republican said Wednesday he received assurance that Shelton does not favor devaluing the dollar to combat lower currencies in other countries.

During a contentious confirmation hearing Feb. 13 before the Senate Banking Committee, Toomey grilled Shelton, whom President Donald Trump nominated, on her views regarding competitive devaluation. He did not commit to voting for her as a Fed governor. Had he chose not to support Shelton, her nomination could have died in committee.