Trump says 'quite a bit' of sell-off is fear a Democrat will win election, along with coronavirus

US President Donald Trump holds a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC)including Dr. Anne Schuchat (R) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House on February 26, 2020.

President Donald Trump said in a press conference Wednesday that he believes the stock market will recover its steep, multiday losses and said that fears a Democrat could win the election contributed substantially to the sell-off along with the coronavirus.

"I think it took a hit maybe for two reasons. I think [investors] look at the people that you watched debating last night and they say 'if there's even a possibility'" a Democrat is elected the economy will decline, Trump said.

"And it certainly took a hit because of [the virus] and I understand that's also because of supply chains and various other things," he continued. "But I think the stock market will recover. The economy is very strong. The consumer is the strongest it's ever been."

"Our consumers are incredible, they're incredible. That's why we're doing well and other countries have not, even before the virus," Trump said.

The coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, China, has spread across the globe in recent weeks and sparked fears that it could hamper global economic activity if unchecked by effective government intervention. Those concerns, in turn, triggered a severe decline in U.S. equities to start the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has plunged 2,034 points, more than 7%, since the opening of trade Monday morning and remains on track for its worst week since October 2008 and the financial crisis. The S&P 500 is down a similar 6.6% for the week, on pace for its worst week since 2011.

The president was livid on Tuesday after federal health officials appeared to fuel equity losses by saying it's simply a matter of time until the disease hits the U.S. in earnest.

There have been more than 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the virus's official name — around the world with the vast majority of those in China. There have been about 3,000 reported deaths worldwide with at least 2,600 of those in China, according to the World Health Organization.

The latest countries to report their first case of COVID-19 are Algeria, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland. The WHO report on Tuesday the prior 24 hours marked the first day since of onset of symptoms of the first identified case of coronavirus that there have been more new cases reported from countries outside of China than from China.

