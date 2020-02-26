Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: SmileDirectClub, Nike, Domino's & more

Argus upgraded the pizza restaurant chain and said it liked the company's strong store level cash flows.

"We expect the addition of 250 U.S. stores and 856 international locations in 2019 to benefit revenue over the next 12 months. In addition, we expect DPZ to broaden its technological lead over competitors. We also like the company's stable comps and strong store level cash flows, which are much higher than those of other franchisees. We think Domino's Pizza can continue to grow and gain market share in a fragmented market (i.e., mom and pop pizzerias) more rapidly than its current valuation suggests. Our long-term rating also remains BUY."