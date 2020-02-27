Jim Cramer: 10 tech stocks to buy now in this coronavirus-plagued market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday rolled out a list of technology stocks that investors can pick from in the current volatile environment on Wall Street.
The "Mad Money" host said these companies can benefit from a "stay-at-home era" — performing well even if consumers don't go out in public in order to avoid coming in contact with the spreading coronavirus.
"These 10 tech stocks ... don't need China, they don't need the Fed, they don't need enterprise spending and they don't need us to stop the coronavirus," Cramer said. "If anything, some of them should do even better as this outbreak gets worse."
Cramer presented his suggestions after the major averages went through another brutal trading day this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,190.95 points, or 4.4%, for its biggest one-day point drop in history. The S&P 500 also lost 4.4% of value, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 4.6%.
Investors are trying to digest the potential impact of an already slowing global economy, further pressured by the COVID-19 outbreak, which is dragging stock prices down. Cramer said the 10 stock picks can work, even if the epidemic spreads across the United States as public health officials have warned.
The host said the market is now oversold.
"If you can find stocks with solid, long-term secular growth themes that have persistently high growth, regardless of the economy, that have little China exposure and, most importantly, that work in a largely stay-at-home ... environment, then these names will be worth buying tomorrow," Cramer said.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com