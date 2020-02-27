Jim Cramer: 10 tech stocks to buy now in this coronavirus-plagued market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday rolled out a list of technology stocks that investors can pick from in the current volatile environment on Wall Street.

The "Mad Money" host said these companies can benefit from a "stay-at-home era" — performing well even if consumers don't go out in public in order to avoid coming in contact with the spreading coronavirus.

"These 10 tech stocks ... don't need China, they don't need the Fed, they don't need enterprise spending and they don't need us to stop the coronavirus," Cramer said. "If anything, some of them should do even better as this outbreak gets worse."

Cramer presented his suggestions after the major averages went through another brutal trading day this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,190.95 points, or 4.4%, for its biggest one-day point drop in history. The S&P 500 also lost 4.4% of value, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 4.6%.

Investors are trying to digest the potential impact of an already slowing global economy, further pressured by the COVID-19 outbreak, which is dragging stock prices down. Cramer said the 10 stock picks can work, even if the epidemic spreads across the United States as public health officials have warned.

The host said the market is now oversold.

"If you can find stocks with solid, long-term secular growth themes that have persistently high growth, regardless of the economy, that have little China exposure and, most importantly, that work in a largely stay-at-home ... environment, then these names will be worth buying tomorrow," Cramer said.

Adobe

At $337.52, Adobe stock is more than $45 off its Feb. 19 close

"In my view, Adobe's the best of the cloud kings, and I like that Morgan Stanley just this morning bumped its price target from $410 to $450 in the teeth of an obvious sell-off," Cramer said.

Etsy

Etsy shares surged 14% to $57.92 on a top in its fourth-quarter report.

"I was looking for stocks where people can use the product while they're working from home ... and that's exactly what Etsy is for both buyers and sellers," Cramer said. "It's the ultimate remote stock."

Moderna

Moderna shares last traded at $26.16, $3 off the all-time closing high Wednesday.

The stock jumped almost 57% between two days earlier this week on hopes that the biotech company could develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia, a gaming and data center supplier, are down about $62 to $252.60 since Feb. 19

"If anything, the data center will only grow as more people stay at home, and gaming is the ultimate stay-at-home entertainment," Cramer said

RingCentral

Cloud communications provider RingCentral shares have pulled back $13 to $235.73 in the past six trading days.

"Businesses bring in RingCentral so their employees can stay in touch with customers wherever they are ... and however they want to be reached," Cramer said.

Shopify

Shopify stock at $438.37 is almost 20% off its closing high on Feb. 19

"Right now, you're getting a brutal exogenous pullback in the stock. I think you can start buying it right here," Cramer said.

Square

Square shares are off 7.5% in the past week, closing at $79.31.

"Their Square Cash app is growing like a weed, they have a remarkable payments processing business with a terrific money-lending kicker that's tied right to [a client's cash] register," Cramer said, adding it's a potential takeover candidate.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc, a telemedicine company, saw its stock value surge 15.7% to $135.15 per share Thursday. The stock is up more than 61% this year.

Cramer suggested investors can either wait for a pullback or pounce on the stock now.

The Trade Desk

Shares of Trade Desk, a digital advertising company, have plummeted more than 20% to $250.01 since Feb. 19.

"This is the company that's heavily levered to cord cutting for at-home [television] watching," Cramer said.

Zoom Video Communications