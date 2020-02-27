Op-Ed: The Western world order needs growth-oriented economic policies

European Union flags flutter in the breeze during the second day of a special European Council summit in Brussels on February 21, 2020, held to discuss the next long-term budget of the European Union (EU).

The United States and Europe have ample monetary and fiscal resources to promote economic growth and a harmonious development of their free-market democracies.

If that sounds like a truism, think again. Political leaders, especially those in Europe, are now forced to recognize that errors of economic policy have led to rising poverty, unemployment and decaying social infrastructure — laying the foundation to social dissent, violence and political instabilities.

In spite of that, there is no guarantee that those leaders will act to correct their policy mistakes.

That certainly seems to be the case of the European Union, a huge economic system accounting for nearly one-third of the industrialized world's combined economic output. Last week, the EU's 27 leaders spent 28 hours of inconclusive "negotiations" about decimal points (varying between 1.065% and 1.074%) for their contributions to the common budget covering the period of 2021 to 2027.

According to media reports, the "thrifty four" — Austria, Denmark, Sweden and The Netherlands — dug in to lead what was called a "war of attrition" with the spendthrifts. The penny pinchers apparently ignored the solidarity implied by the treaty they signed for an ever closer economic and political union.

Looking down on their poorer fellow members, they ignored more than one-half of EU economies with unemployment rates above the union's 6.2% average, 3.2 million of young people without jobs and a meaningful future, and 113 million people (22.4% of the total) at risk of poverty and social exclusion. And, shockingly, the "thrifties" did not even spare a thought for the 17% living in absolute poverty in the prosperous post-modern EU democracies.