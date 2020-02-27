Standard Chartered posts 46% jump in profit but warns of 2020 coronavirus hit

Standard Chartered posted a substantial rise in pre-tax profit for 2019 on Thursday, but the Asia-focused bank warned that the spread of the coronavirus would likely slow progress toward one of its key earnings targets.

The company said annual pre-tax profit was up 46% at $3.7 billion for the year, although this was slightly below analyst expectations, and said it expects to take longer to meet its 10% ROTE (return on tangible equity) target.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters told CNBC that the bank's expectations on economic activity and interest rate trajectory this time last year had been "wrong," and that hopes of a "quick recovery" globally after the coronavirus outbreak now seemed a "little more remote."

"The economy hasn't been quite where we'd like it to be and then of course we had the shock, both of the virus and also the unrest in Hong Kong," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Underlying profit at the company was up 8% to $4.2 billion and ROTE climbed 130 basis points to 6.4%.