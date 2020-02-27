WPP stock falls to lowest level since 2012 on news of fourth-quarter slowdown

WPP's stock has fallen sharply as the company forecast flat organic revenue and headline operating profit for 2020.

The company, which is the world's largest ad agency group, reported a 1.9% drop in organic sales less pass-through costs for its final quarter on Thursday. This compares with 0.5% growth for the previous quarter. The stock was trading at 777.40 points during early deals Thursday, its lowest level since 2012.

Like other ad agency groups, WPP is grappling with new types of competitor such as consultancies and tech companies. Accenture Interactive was named the world's largest digital agency by industry publication Ad Age in 2019, while Google and Facebook are taking more ad dollars because they are "walled gardens," using their own data to target consumers. Large companies are also looking to be more efficient with their ad buys so people see ads an optimum number of times.