Seven major Asia-Pacific markets have tumbled into correction territory

Mask-clad commuters make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo on February 28, 2020.

A surge in coronavirus cases outside China has sent stock markets across the world tanking, with Wall Street's major indexes dropping into correction territory on Thursday.

Stocks in Asia, the continent with the highest number of confirmed cases globally, have certainly not been spared.

Hong Kong has been crippled by a double whammy of coronavirus fears and months of anti-government protests. The Hang Seng index there has veered in and out of correction territory — defined as a 10% drop from a market's 52-week high (calculated using data from Refinitiv as well as its Eikon platform).

More stock indexes have since entered the territory amid a Friday morning sell-off. Here's a list of indexes currently in correction territory, as of Friday afternoon trade:

In some cases, such as Thailand, the market has even fallen more than 20% from its 52-week high into bear market territory.

That comes as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak continues to weigh on investor sentiment as the disease spreads globally outside of China, where it was first reported.