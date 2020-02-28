It would be incredibly difficult for Turkey to return to the F-35 program, Lockheed Martin VP says

ORLANDO, Fla., — Bringing Turkey back into Lockheed Martin's F-35 program, following the nation's messy multibillion-dollar deal with Russia, would be a colossal task for the Pentagon's top weapons supplier.

"I think, politics aside, if we reintroduce Turkey into the program it would essentially be a restart," Greg Ulmer, vice president and general manager of the F-35 program, told CNBC at the Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida.

"There would probably be some elements that are really simple and elements that are pretty difficult. I think you'd have to essentially treat it as a new start bringing them back into the program," he added.

Last year, Turkey accepted delivery of the Russian-made S-400, a mobile surface-to-air missile system, that is said to pose a risk to the NATO alliance as well as Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter jet. On the heels of the delivery, the United States cut Turkey's participation in the F-35 program, America's most expensive weapons system.

"Unfortunately, Turkey's decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible. The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence-collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities," the White House said in a statement at the time.

The move resulted in the forfeiture of Turkey's F-35 jets and removal from the weapons program, the crown jewel in the Lockheed Martin's portfolio.