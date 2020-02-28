WHO warns coronavirus outbreak could soon reach every country in the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed its warning that the fast-spreading coronavirus could soon reach most, "if not all" countries around the world.
Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said the outbreak was "getting bigger" and reiterated the organization's warning that the deadly flu-like virus could spread worldwide.
His comments come shortly after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa's first case on Friday, with Brazil reporting Latin America's first COVID-19 infection less than 48 hours earlier.
As of Friday, more than 83,000 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed worldwide, with infections reported in every continent except Antarctica.
The vast majority of those cases have been reported in China, where the epidemic started at the end of last year.
China's National Health Commission said Friday that an additional 327 people had contracted the virus, with an additional 44 deaths nationwide. Altogether, China has reported 78,824 coronavirus cases, with the country's death toll at 2,788.
Earlier this week, the WHO had warned countries to be prepared for the coronavirus to be "literally knocking at the door."
The United Nations health agency, which recognized the outbreak as a global health emergency late last month, has recently suggested that the virus has "pandemic potential."
WHO's Lindmeier said Friday the organization would also investigate reports of some people getting re-infected with COVID-19, after a woman in Japan was thought to have contracted the virus for a second time.
He added a person who had the coronavirus infection would generally be immune "for at least a while," with the WHO poised to review how tests had been taken.
South Korea, Italy and Iran have all recorded a sharp uptick in cases of the coronavirus in recent days, with many other countries imposing travel restrictions on virus-hit areas worldwide.
Belarus, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, New Zealand and Nigeria all reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
Meanwhile, intensifying concern over the international spread of the coronavirus has put global stock markets on track for their worst week since the financial crisis.
The MSCI ACWI and MSCI World index, both equity benchmarks that track global firms, are down around 9% since Monday and are set to mark their worst week since 2008.