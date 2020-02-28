WHO warns coronavirus outbreak could soon reach every country in the world

A security man administers sanitiser to a visitor to a state hospital in Lagos, on February 28, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed its warning that the fast-spreading coronavirus could soon reach most, "if not all" countries around the world.

Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said the outbreak was "getting bigger" and reiterated the organization's warning that the deadly flu-like virus could spread worldwide.

His comments come shortly after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa's first case on Friday, with Brazil reporting Latin America's first COVID-19 infection less than 48 hours earlier.

As of Friday, more than 83,000 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed worldwide, with infections reported in every continent except Antarctica.

The vast majority of those cases have been reported in China, where the epidemic started at the end of last year.

China's National Health Commission said Friday that an additional 327 people had contracted the virus, with an additional 44 deaths nationwide. Altogether, China has reported 78,824 coronavirus cases, with the country's death toll at 2,788.