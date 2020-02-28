Elon Musk tells a room full of Air Force pilots: 'The fighter jet era has passed'

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks with US Air Force Lieutenant General John Thompson, commander Space and Missile Systems Center commander at Space Pitch Day in San Francisco, California.

ORLANDO, Fla., — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted Friday that the future of war would be carried out by autonomous drones and not by legacy aircraft.

"The fighter jet era has passed," Musk said during a fireside chat with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Thompson at the Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida. "Drone warfare is where the future will be. It's not that I want the future to be – it's just, this is what the future will be," he added.

Musk also said that Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet, which is the Pentagon's most expensive weapons system, should have a competitor.

"The Joint Strike Fighter, there should be a competitor ... that's a controversial subject but I don't think it's good to have one provider," Musk said. He later elaborated on Twitter that the F-35 competitor should be a drone.

"The competitor should be a drone fighter plane that's remote-controlled by a human, but with its maneuvers augmented by autonomy. The F-35 would have no chance against it," he wrote.