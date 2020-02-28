Ex-Fed Governor Warsh sees coordinated global central bank action soon in response to coronavirus

Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh said Friday that he expects the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to act soon in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Warsh spoke Friday morning to CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"They've got a knife. There's a gunfight," he said. "You might as well go find some friends that also have knives and see if you can't to it together."

Speaking the day after he published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling on the Fed to cut interest rates, Warsh said he wishes the Fed would have more ammunition to help in the time of crises.

A Fed official during the financial crisis in 2008, Warsh has been critical of Fed officials for not normalizing interest rates sooner and thus leaving themselves more room to act in times of crisis.

"We certainly didn't know this virus was coming. But we knew that complacency in a world like this sets itself up for big tail risks," he said. "But you go to market with the Fed you've got, not the Fed you want."

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.