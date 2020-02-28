Fire breaks out near Paris's Gare de Lyon rail station, forces evacuation

A large fire has broken out in southeastern Paris near the Gare de Lyon train station, according to a tweet from the Paris Police.

The police said the station has been evacuated and advised people to avoid the area to allow for emergency services to intervene. They did not elaborate on the causes of the fire, but later

that the fire was under control, but that rescue intervention was still in progress.

A witness saw huge clouds of black smoke billowing over the station and several fire trucks were in the area, according to Reuters.

It is currently Paris Fashion Week. A concert for singer Fally Ipupa is scheduled later in the evening at Accorhotels Arena which is near the station.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.