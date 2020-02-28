Global stock markets have lost $6 trillion in value in six days

Traders work through the closing minutes of trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange floor on February 25, 2020 in New York City.

Global markets have lost $6 trillion in value over the past six days, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Stock markets around the world are plunging into correction territory as investors fear the surging of coronavirus cases outside of China will escalate the deadly virus to a pandemic.

The market sell-off also wiped about $4 trillion from U.S. stocks in the same period, according to the firm's Senior Index Analyst Howard Silverblatt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all in correction territory, down at least 10% from their most recent high.

Stocks have cratered this week, as investors panic about the deadly coronavirus spreading and denting global growth.The Dow has lost more than 3,200 points this week. The S&P 500 is down 10.8% this week, on pace for their worst week since the financial crisis. It was down last Thursday and Friday as well.