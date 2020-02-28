How NASA is using synthetic DNA in its search for alien life

In the coming decades, new rovers will roam the sands of Mars. An orbiter will sample the seas of Jupiter's moon Europa. A drone will grace the skies of Saturn's moon Titan. Mission planners dream of equipping these mechanical scouts with instruments capable of scouring the unknown environments for signs of life, but the technology required to do so is deceptively complex.

Explorers seeking alien life must first grapple with questions of fundamental biology. What does it mean to be alive? What traits must all organisms share — even those that might inhabit methane lakes or ice-locked oceans? The burgeoning field of astrobiology seeks answers in the form of "biosignatures"— surefire signs of life that a simple experiment could identify, such as DNA or proteins.

DNA is like a toolkit that stores and transmits vital information passed from a living organism to its offspring. The molecule's ingredients, called nucleotides, are four components coiled in a double helix called adenine, cytosine, guanine and thymine.

But as researchers debate which molecules to look for, recent work suggests casting a broader net. In 2019, for instance, a team of synthetic biologists showed that the four-molecule genetic code that describes all known life on Earth isn't the only group of molecules that could support evolution.

"You set these grand challenges to make a new Darwinian system," says Steven Benner, founder of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution at the University of Florida and leader of the group. "That drags scientists kicking and screaming across uncharted terrain."

The recent research, which was published in the journal Science, covered new ground regarding genetic information storage. Netflix represents digital movies as long strings of 0's and 1's, and all known Earth organisms follow a similar strategy. They store instructions for producing copies of themselves in their DNA — another long string, but one assembled from four molecules rather than two numbers. This system enables evolution by being reliable enough to safeguard those instructions between generations while maintaining the flexibility for occasional revisions.

But does the alphabet of life have to contain four letters? Some have argued yes — four elements strike the perfect balance between fitting in more information and a lower risk of typos. Up to 12 letters are possible on paper, though, and Benner has spent three decades (during two of which he received NASA funding totaling nearly $5 million) realizing some of them in the lab. In the new research, his group announced the construction of an eight-molecule system capable of storing, copying and editing information. They dubbed it hachimoji DNA, meaning "eight letters" in Japanese.

The minor molecular tweak has major consequences for biotechnology. When it comes to manipulating biomolecules and microbes, modern techniques rely on a suite of tools that work only with the traditional four elements of DNA. For even the simplest tasks with hachimoji molecules, Benner's group had to reinvent new biological equivalents of the wheel. "Everything that you take for granted in modern biotechnology, you have to do yourself," he says. "You're basically back to doing 1960s molecular biology."

And hachimoji molecules represent just minor riffs on standard DNA, with a few oxygen and nitrogen atoms shuffled around here and there. Biologists would really struggle to get a handle on a truly alien system. Letting his imagination run wild, Benner speculates about exotic DNA molecules forming a flat sheet, as opposed to a linear strand. Good luck trying to fit that square peg into a round detector.