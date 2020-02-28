Tony Romo reaches historic, long-term deal with CBS Sports, source says

If there was any concern with CBS Sports losing the rights to the National Football League, it was eliminated Friday night when the network reached a long-term deal with NFL analyst Tony Romo, according to a source with knowledge of the agreement.
According to the New York Post, who first reported the deal, Romo will earn roughly $17 million per year with the network, making him the highest paid NFL analyst in television history and more per year than he's ever made in the NFL as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys.
