Tony Romo reaches historic, long-term deal with CBS Sports, source says

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Tony Romo attends the 2018 CBS Upfront at The Plaza Hotel on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

If there was any concern with CBS Sports losing the rights to the National Football League, it was eliminated Friday night when the network reached a long-term deal with NFL analyst Tony Romo, according to a source with knowledge of the agreement.

According to the New York Post, who first reported the deal, Romo will earn roughly $17 million per year with the network, making him the highest paid NFL analyst in television history and more per year than he's ever made in the NFL as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys.

