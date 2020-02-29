United Airlines offers pilots a month off as coronavirus prompts flight cuts

United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019.

United Airlines is offering pilots to take a month off at reduced pay, according to a union memo sent on Friday, a measure that follows flight cuts due to the spread of coronavirus.

United on Friday announced service reductions throughout Asia because of the illness, which has sickened more than 83,000 people.

The Chicago-based carrier has more service to Asia than any other U.S. airline. United earlier this week pulled its full-year guidance because of the outbreak and said demand to China collapsed entirely and fell by 75% in the rest of the airline's Asia network. United also on Friday announced it would postpone its investor day, which was scheduled for next Thursday.

United is now offering some widebody pilots a month off in April at the pay rate for 50 hours a month, lower than the roughly 80 hours pilots normally work, wrote Todd Insler, a United captain and chairman of the United branch of the Air Line Pilots Association, in a note to union members.