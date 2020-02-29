Here's how the pros are navigating the wild swings in the stock market

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 26, 2020.

Concerns over the coronavirus' impact on corporate earnings and the global economy sent stocks careening lower this week, spooking near-term traders and long-term investors alike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each plummeted more than 11% this week and posted their worst weekly declines since the financial crisis. The 30-stock average also entered correction territory after falling more than 10% from the record high set on Feb. 12. The S&P 500 dipped into correction territory as well after posting a record high on Feb. 19.

Volatility has surged and bond yields have collapsed.

Those sharp moves come as countries all around the world report a growing number of coronavirus cases and traders try to quickly gauge the impact on the global and U.S. economy.

Good traders see this fear and anxiety as an opportunity. CNBC spoke with two professionals navigating these wild market swings. Here's how they're doing it.